Minha Casa Minha Housing Program to E...

Minha Casa Minha Housing Program to Expand in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Brazilian President, Michel Temer, is expected to announce on Monday new rules for the low-income housing government program Minha Casa Minha Vida , which the government hopes will lead to 600,000 new units this year. Government housing program, Minha Casa Minha Vida provides houses such as these in the state of Rio de Janeiro for low income families, photo by Tomaz Silva, Agencia Brasil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio 7 hr Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC