Military police begin patrols in paralyzed Brazilian state

18 hrs ago

A few dozen military police returned to duty in Espirito Santo on Saturday, but it was unclear if the force as a whole was ready to end a weeklong strike that has paralyzed the southeastern Brazilian state and led to an outburst of violence in which more than 130 people have reportedly died. minister appealed to "all of the good police officers" to return to the streets, even as he said that life was beginning to return to normal now that more than 3,000 federal troops are on patrol.

Chicago, IL

