Michael D Higgins' visit to FARC rebe...

Michael D Higgins' visit to FARC rebel army in Colombian jungle by...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

Michael D Higgins' visit to FARC rebel army in Colombian jungle by Blackhawk delayed for hours due to dense fog President Michael D Higgins was left waiting at a military base outside the city of Medellin due to heavy fog on Sunday night - as the Colombian air force made attempts to take him to visit the notorious FARC rebel army in the jungle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Fri frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC