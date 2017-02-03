Merkel hopes for 'fair' EU-Mercosur trade deal
Angela Merkel reignited interest in an EU-Mercosur deal but acknowledged that the agricultural sector remained a challenging hurdle to overcome. Angela Merkel reignited interest in an EU-Mercosur deal but acknowledged that the agricultural sector remained a challenging hurdle to overcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Sat
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC