Mercosur partners hope Trump's protectionism will make Mexico closer to South America
President Mauricio Macri and Brazilian President Michel Temer didn't sign any significant trade deals in the state visit held in Brasilia last Tuesday but indicated that they would begin to expand beyond Mercosur to find trade partners, taking advantage of the United States' increasing protectionism. US President Donad Trump's moves against Mexico were hailed by Macri, who came to power in 2015 on a business-friendly programme.
