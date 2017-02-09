Lynch mob break 'child killer' out of...

Lynch mob break 'child killer' out of cell then throw her onto bonfire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A woman was lynched by angry locals who broke into a police station and dragged her outside A woman accused of killing a two-year-old boy has been dragged out of her police cell and thrown onto a bonfire in Brazil. A group of around 500 people dragged her out of the police station where she was being held on suspicion of starting a fire that killed the child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC