Learning from the master
The 1994 world shearing champion Alan MacDonald , of Te Kuiti, helps Paul Phillips, from the Falkland Islands, during a training day at Mount Linton Station last week. Two international training days were held at the Western Southland property before this week's World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Invercargill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Sat
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC