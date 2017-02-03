Learning from the master

Learning from the master

14 hrs ago

The 1994 world shearing champion Alan MacDonald , of Te Kuiti, helps Paul Phillips, from the Falkland Islands, during a training day at Mount Linton Station last week. Two international training days were held at the Western Southland property before this week's World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Invercargill.

Chicago, IL

