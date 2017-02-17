Latin American prosecutors join force...

Latin American prosecutors join forces on Odebrecht bribes

13 hrs ago

Prosecutors from 10 Latin American countries will form a task force to share evidence in the investigation of bribes paid by Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht on construction projects across the region, a Brazilian prosecutor said on Friday. Vladimir Aras, head of international cooperation at the Prosecutor General's office said the aim is to speed up the direct exchange of information by avoiding bureaucratic hurdles.

