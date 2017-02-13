Israel Shuns Peru's Fugitive Ex-President - Faces $20M Bribery Case
Israel says Peru's fugitive former president, Alejandro Toledo, who is wanted on corruption charges, would not be allowed to enter the country. Toledo's arrest was requested in Peru last week over allegations he took $20 million in bribes.
