Intelsat 32e Brings Broadband over North Atlantic & Caribbean
The Intelsat 32e satellite was successfully launched by an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana. Intelsat 32e is designed to overlay certain beams of Intelsat 29e, the company's first Intelsat EpicNG spacecraft, increasing the throughput available in the highly-trafficked Caribbean and North Atlantic routes and providing resiliency for mobility network service providers servicing those shipping and air routes.
