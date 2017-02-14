Intelsat 32e Brings Broadband over North Atlantic & Caribbean

The Intelsat 32e satellite was successfully launched by an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana. Intelsat 32e is designed to overlay certain beams of Intelsat 29e, the company's first Intelsat EpicNG spacecraft, increasing the throughput available in the highly-trafficked Caribbean and North Atlantic routes and providing resiliency for mobility network service providers servicing those shipping and air routes.

