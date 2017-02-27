"He Is Very Happy That He Is Going To Heaven": Son of Colombian Executed in China
Ismael Arciniegas is the first Colombian to executed in China for drug trafficking.The execution is took place on 27 February 2017. Colombia's Foreign Ministry on Monday protested to China in a last-minute diplomatic effort to stop the death penalty from being applied against one of its nationals.
