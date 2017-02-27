Final Six Samba Schools Parade in Rio...

Final Six Samba Schools Parade in Rio Carnival 2017

15 hrs ago

The final six schools took part in Rio Carnival's samba parade competition last night, on Monday February 27th, parading down the 700m stretch of the SambA3dromo until the early hours of the morning. While several schools passed through the avenue with ease, a further three schools had difficulty with their floats causing yet more severe accidents.

Chicago, IL

