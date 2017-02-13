Filmmaker's big return home

THINKER: Dan Jackson relocated to Rio de Janeiro's slums to make a documentary about police brutality that will be screened at the Regent Theatre in Albury this month. East Albury director Dan Jackson is heading back to his home city to present his debut film In the Shadow of the Hill in a special screening and Q&A on February 25. Brazilians say nobody sane would choose to live in a slum but Jackson did just that, moving to Rio de Janeiro to make the documentary, which follows a brutal police crackdown after the city secured the World Cup and Olympics.

