Filmmaker's big return home

Filmmaker's big return home

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Border Mail

THINKER: Dan Jackson relocated to Rio de Janeiro's slums to make a documentary about police brutality that will be screened at the Regent Theatre in Albury this month. East Albury director Dan Jackson is heading back to his home city to present his debut film In the Shadow of the Hill in a special screening and Q&A on February 25. Brazilians say nobody sane would choose to live in a slum but Jackson did just that, moving to Rio de Janeiro to make the documentary, which follows a brutal police crackdown after the city secured the World Cup and Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Border Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC