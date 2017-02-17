Explosion rattles Bogot , one policem...

Explosion rattles Bogot , one policeman killed

Read more: The Miami Herald

An explosion in the center of Colombia's capital killed a police officer and injured more than two dozen others, according to media reports and eyewitnesses. Andres Felipe Arias Leiva, Colombia's former agriculture minister who faces possible extradition for alleged corruption, said Tuesday that the case is of a political nature because he opposed the strategy of the current Colombian president, Juan Manuel Santos, to agree with the Forces Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia .

Chicago, IL

