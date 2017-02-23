Ecuador to hold runoff in tense presi...

Ecuador to hold runoff in tense presidential vote

Ecuador will hold a runoff presidential election in April after a hard fought and inconclusive first round, the electoral commission said Wednesday. The voting is being watched closely to see if oil-producing Ecuador will become the latest leftist-run country in Latin America to shift to the right.

