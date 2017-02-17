Ecuador presidential election results could take a daysa amid opposition fraud fears
This Andean nation could face days of uncertainty and tension as election authorities said Sunday's contentious presidential vote remains too close to call - casting doubt on whether there will be a runoff. The warning came as ruling party candidate LenA n Moreno assured his followers he was on the cusp of winning outright, and the opposition raised the specter of fraud.
