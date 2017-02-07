Eastern Airlines Mystery Continues: a We Were Closea
That's how Dan Futrell and Isaac Stoner - the 30-something Bostonians who scaled Bolivia's Mount Illimani to search for the black box of an Eastern Airlines Boeing 727 downed in 1985 - reacted to the National Transportation Safety Board's announcement that the debris they recovered hasn't solved the mystery of the crash. The flight, EA980, slammed into Illimani on Jan. 1, 1985, en route from Asuncion, Paraguay, to Miami.
