Dancer defends her decision to perform buck naked in Mardi Gras parade

16 hrs ago

Tuane Rocha will perform as a nude samba dancer in Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival, despite generating religious controversy. Photo courtesy of Foco News Agency RIO DE JANEIRO As Brazil's annual Mardi Gras kicks off this weekend, a samba parade has been rocked by controversy as evangelical leaders joust with a dancer who claims her pastor blessed her decision to perform naked in the event.

Chicago, IL

