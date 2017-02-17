Corruption scandals weigh on Ecuador'...

Corruption scandals weigh on Ecuador's leftists ahead of vote

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday. Carlos Pareja, a fugitive accused of accepting $1 million in bribes to secure Petroecuador contracts for companies, has been tweeting theatrically produced videos that accuse officials of President Rafael Correa's administration of wrongdoing.

Chicago, IL

