Colombia's Santos may have received Odebrecht contributions
In this Dec. 14, 2016 file photo, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos acknowledges applauds after receiving the Nueva Economia Forum award at the Royal theater in Madrid. Colombia's chief prosecutor said Tuesday, feb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Tue
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC