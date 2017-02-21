Colombia's Regulator Approves RMS Earthquake Model for Use by Insurers
RMS, the world's leading catastrophe risk management firm, announced it has received official approval from the Colombian insurance regulator, Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia , to offer catastrophe modeling services to national and global insurance companies writing earthquake risk in Colombia. Insurers writing earthquake risk in Colombia may only use SFC-approved catastrophe models to determine their probable maximum loss, average annual loss and to manage their capital reserves, RMS explained.
