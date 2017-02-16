Colombian president's campaign got no Odebrecht bribes - accused senator

A former Colombian congressman detained on accusations he received millions in bribes from Brazilian engineering firm Odebrecht SA denied on Tuesday that a US$1 million portion of the money was given to President Juan Manuel Santos' 2014 campaign. BOGOTA: A former Colombian congressman detained on accusations he received millions in bribes from Brazilian engineering firm Odebrecht SA denied on Tuesday that a US$1 million portion of the money was given to President Juan Manuel Santos' 2014 campaign.

