Clown suits, slamming balls form of Brazil Carnival revelry
To see an alternative Carnival celebration called bate-bola, most likely you need to live in a poor area of Rio de Janeiro, a world away from the glitzy parades of Brazil's famous party, or receive an invitation by word of mouth. Participants dress in colorful clown costumes, running wild, yelling and using sticks to slam balls into the ground - and sometimes each other - in rough-and-tumble areas in north or west Rio.
