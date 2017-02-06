Chile's President Says Cataclysmic Wi...

Chile's President Says Cataclysmic Wildfires Are Largely Under Control

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet says wildfires that killed at least 11 people and caused more than $300 million in damage are mostly under control. "[These are] the worst wildfires that Chile has suffered in its history ... [but] are now mostly under control," Bachelet said over the weekend, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle .

