Chile Presidential Hopeful Looks to Old Trick to Revive Growth

Chile's former President and current presidential hopeful Ricardo Lagos says he has done it once and he can do it again; reviving growth in a moribund economy through a massive program of infrastructure concessions. The 78-year-old says the government must lift public investment and concessions in infrastructure back above 3 percent of gross domestic product, where it was the last time he headed the government in 2000 to 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.