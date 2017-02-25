Bus overturns in swollen Peruvian river

Bus overturns in swollen Peruvian river

Dramatic scenes from Peru's Andes after a bus carrying passengers in the town of Piura falls into the swollen Rio Seco, with trapped passengers inside forced to escape through windows. Jillian Kitchener reports.

Chicago, IL

