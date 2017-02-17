Brazil's Carnival to Register Worst Revenues in 3 Years

The 2017 Carnival festivities around the country this year are expected to move R$5.8 billion in tourism activities this year, according to a survey conducted by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism . Despite the volume this year's carnival results should be 5.7 percent lower than the one recorded in the same period of last year and the worst performance for the period in three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.