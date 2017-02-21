Brazil's Carnival begins with parades...

Brazil's Carnival begins with parades, parties but no mayor

A patient from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute wears an octopus costume during the institute's carnival parade, coined in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, ... RIO DE JANEIRO - Revelers across Brazil began Carnival celebrations on Friday, taking to the streets to dance, drink beer and spirits, and blow off steam at a time of economic angst and fury with politicians over a sprawling corruption scandal. The world's most famous Carnival bash in Rio opened in a strange way.

