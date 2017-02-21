Brazil's Armed Forces Pull Out of Rio...

Brazil's Armed Forces Pull Out of Rio de Janeiro Before Carnival

15 hrs ago

After a meeting with the Attorney General's Office of Military Justice, the Defense Ministry announced that the armed forces will leave the streets of Rio de Janeiro today , according to government news reports. With the end of the so-called "Garantia da Lei e da Ordem" , the military will cease to operate in the cities of Rio de Janeiro, NiterA3i and SA o GonA alo.

