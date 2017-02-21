Brazilian judge grants goalkeeper right to remain at liberty
" A former Brazilian goalkeeper jailed for the killing of one of his girlfriends and the kidnapping of her son has been granted the right to remain at liberty until his last appeal is considered. Bruno Fernandes de Souza was sentenced in 2013 to 22 years in prison after he confessed he had ordered a friend to murder Eliza Samudio and conceal her body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|48 min
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC