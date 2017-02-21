Brazilian judge grants goalkeeper rig...

Brazilian judge grants goalkeeper right to remain at liberty

" A former Brazilian goalkeeper jailed for the killing of one of his girlfriends and the kidnapping of her son has been granted the right to remain at liberty until his last appeal is considered. Bruno Fernandes de Souza was sentenced in 2013 to 22 years in prison after he confessed he had ordered a friend to murder Eliza Samudio and conceal her body.

