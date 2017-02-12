Brazila s huge corruption scandal is ...

Brazila s huge corruption scandal is spreading to the rest of Latin America

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Union workers protest corruption outside the Public Ministry in Panama City on Feb. 10, 2017. Panama's attorney general's office ordered a search of offices belonging to law firm Mossack Fonseca in connection with a growing corruption scandal involving a Brazilian construction giant, Odebrecht.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Fri frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,587 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC