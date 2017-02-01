Brazil To Escape Recession In First Q...

Brazil To Escape Recession In First Quarter Of 2017, Says Minister

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 -- Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that his country is returning to a path of growth and will manage to escape recession in the first quarter of 2017, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The Brazilian economy has faced a recession over the last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) 22 hr Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) 23 hr Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC