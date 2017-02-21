Brazil prison slaughter exposes gang war, banality of evil

On New Year's Eve, some 1,200 inmates enjoyed funk music and danced with family members inside the walls of Complexo Penitenciario Anisio Jobim, the largest prison complex in Brazil's northern state of Amazonas Shortly after midnight, fireworks, paid for by gangs that dominate the prison system, lit up the sky in Manaus, an increasingly violent and gritty city of 2 million people that is the jumping off point to the Amazon jungle and central to Brazil's growing drug trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.