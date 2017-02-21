Brazil police target Rio money laundering in corruption probe

Feb 23 Brazilian police made two arrests and carried out 15 search warrants in the state of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in the latest phase of a sweeping investigation into corruption at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Federal police said in a statement the principal target of the day's operation were two alleged money launderers involved in funneling payments to senior executives at Petrobras, as the company is known.

