Brazil judge approves promotion of Temer ally with legal caveat

A Brazilian judge on Friday reinstated the nomination of a top ally of President Michel Temer to a ministerial post, but ruled he could not receive the legal protections other high-ranking politicians enjoy. Rio de Janeiro Judge Alcides Ribeiro Filho's ruling that Wellington Moreira Franco could take a ministerial position in which he would oversee infrastructure and communications was the latest in a see-saw battle over the politician's promotion.

Chicago, IL

