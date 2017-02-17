Bomb explodes near Bogota bullring, injuring 26

A home-made bomb exploded near Bogota's bullring on Sunday, injuring two dozen police officers and two civilians, Colombian authorities said. Police and investigators inspect the site where a home-made bomb exploded near the Santamaria bull ring in Bogota A home-made bomb exploded near Bogota's bullring on Sunday, injuring two dozen police officers and two civilians, Colombian authorities said.

