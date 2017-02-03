Bolivia opens - Evo museum' dedicated to indigenous president
School notebooks, a boy's sandals and T-shirts given to him by famous soccer players are among the objects displayed at a $7 million museum inaugurated by Bolivian President Evo Morales. It's in his native village of Orinoca, high in the country's altiplano, and is called the Museum of the Democratic and Cultural Revolution.
