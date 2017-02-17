Body of Lonesome George returned to Galapagos
The embalmed body of the giant tortoise known as Lonesome George - the last known survivor of a species that died out in 2012 - has been returned home to the Ecuadoran Galapagos Islands. The body arrived in Puerto Ayora, the capital of the archipelago's Santa Cruz Island, on an Ecuadoran military plane after undergoing taxidermy work at New York's American Museum of Natural History, the Galapagos National Park said.
