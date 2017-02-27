Bloody accident and rain mar joyful R...

Bloody accident and rain mar joyful Rio carnival

A huge float carried by an out-of-control truck at the Rio de Janeiro samba parade struck at least six people, seriously injuring two. The accident late Sunday, which coincided with heavy drizzle, marred the start of the all-night samba dance-off at the Sambodromo stadium.

