Blast near Bogota bullring injures 31...

Blast near Bogota bullring injures 31, many of them police, reports say

An explosion Sunday near the Santamaria bullfighting ring in downtown Bogota, Colombia, injured at least 31 people, many of them policemen, according to reports. Two of the 31 were seriously injured, Mayor Enrique Pealosa tweeted.

