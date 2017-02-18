Backed by Trump Venezuelans march to ...

Backed by Trump Venezuelans march to demand release of Lopez

Hundreds of Venezuelans marched Saturday to demand the release of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, the annual demonstration taking on added urgency after President Donald Trump met with the activist's wife and his administration slapped drug sanctions on the country's vice-president. One small group held up signs reading "No More Dictatorship" and blocked traffic along Caracas' main highway as the opponents of President Nicolas Maduro gathered at different points throughout the capital and in other cities around the world including Madrid to mark the third anniversary of Lopez's arrest.

Chicago, IL

