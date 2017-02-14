Argentine lawmaker submits bill to cr...

Argentine lawmaker submits bill to criminalize Genocide denial

3 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Nilda Garre submitted a bill to criminalize denialism in Argentina this week, a project that would include the Armenian Genocide denial, Garre confirmed in an interview with Prensa Armenia. The project plans to include the criminalization in the Criminal Code, to be applied to anyone who would "publicly deny, minimize, justify and/or approve any form of genocide or crimes against humanity."

Chicago, IL

