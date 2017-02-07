A bromeliad brouhaha in Miami-Dade as...

A bromeliad brouhaha in Miami-Dade as commissioners wilt at targeting buggy plant in Zika fight

13 hrs ago

Miami-Dade has spent a year warning about the Zika risks caused by bromeliad plants, whose colorful leaves form mini wells where mosquitoes love to breed. But on Tuesday, commissioners balked at limiting bromeliads in county landscaping as local farmers objected to the plants being stigmatized.

