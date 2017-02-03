2 sentenced to death in Guyana for massacre that killed 124 min ago

2 sentenced to death in Guyana for ma...

2 sentenced to death in Guyana for massacre

Two men in the South American country of Guyana have been sentenced to death for a 2008 massacre in which nine civilians and three police officers were killed. Prosecutors say Dennis Williams and Royden Williams were part of a group that went to the jungle community of Bartica to steal from gold miners and wound up killing the 12 people.

Chicago, IL

