1 dead, 26 injured after bomb explodes near Colombian bull ring

A homemade bomb exploded near Bogota 's bullring on Sunday, injuring two dozen police officers and two civilians, Colombian authorities said. The explosive device, which shattered windows in nearby apartment buildings, appeared to have been left in a sewer outside a new youth hostel popular with foreign backpackers.

