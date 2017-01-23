Wildfires in Chile destroy homes, liv...

Wildfires in Chile destroy homes, livestock, livelihoods

PUMANQUE, Chile Lambs suffered broken legs trying to escape the blaze that tore across Tarcila Becerra's land. Today there's nothing on the blackened soil left for the few chickens that survived to graze on, and horses whinny in a makeshift stable a few blocks from her ravaged home.

