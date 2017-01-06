What Happened in the Stock Market Today

What Happened in the Stock Market Today

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Gold prices reverted back to their post-election slump, which helped spur large declines for both the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Greenbrier shares soared 16% following the freight railcar manufacturer's quarterly earnings announcement. As expected, revenue declined sharply as a contracting industry forced far fewer deliveries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,707,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC