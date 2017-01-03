Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro names new ...

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro names new vice president29 min ago

Caracas, Jan 5 : Embattled socialist President Nicolas Maduro reshuffled his Cabinet and named a hard-line former interior minister as Venezuela's vice president. The No 2 job being taken over by Aragua state Governor Tareck El Aissami is an appointed position, and Maduro has swapped it out in the past.

