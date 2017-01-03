Venezuelan Jews have started migrating to Israel, but not all...
In the years since Hugo Chavez took office in 1999, well-off Venezuelans left the country, followed by educated professionals, and, most recently, the youth and middle class. Now another marginalized group has begun to head for the exits: Venezuelan Jews, who have in the past moved to the US or Panama but have struggled to do so as Venezuela's economic drains more of the country's wealth.
