Venezuelan Jews have started migratin...

Venezuelan Jews have started migrating to Israel, but not all of them have been welcomed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. In the years since Hugo Chavez took office in 1999, well-off Venezuelans left the country, followed by educated professionals, and, most recently, the youth and middle class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 5 hr Mr Anh 47
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC